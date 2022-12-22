How to Send Money Through WhatsApp? Check Step By Step Guide Here

Want To Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps

Sumaila Zaman

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile phone.

Open the chat of the person

Go to the chat of a person to whom you want to send money. Click on the 'Pin shaped icon' given on the message box.

Add your bank account

Now click on the Payment option. First of all, you need to add your bank account. Read the terms and policies. Then click on the 'Accept and Continue" option.

Select your Bank

Select the Bank you have a savings account with.

Verify your number

The number needs to match the one you have registered with the bank or the SIM in the device. If your mobile number and WhatsApp number are the same, WhatsApp will automatically detect it.

Add your bank account details

Now add your bank account details.

Allow WhatsApp

Allow WhatsApp to send and receive money through a registered mobile number.

Click on Continue option

Now click on the Continue option, Enter the amount you want to send. Enter your bank account UPI PIN Both your payment status and the transactions you are tracking can be viewed in the chat itself.

