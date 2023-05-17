How To Use WhatsApp 'Chat Locker' Feature

17 May, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Download o update the recent version of WhatsApp on your Android or iOs smartphone

Go to the specific chat that you want to lock in WhatApp by opening it.

Select the contact or group by clicking on their profile picture

Just below the message menu that is about to disappear, you will see a new option called "chat lock". Tap on it.

Set up Chat lock, then use your phone's password or biometric to login

Open WhatsApp and navigate to your home page to view encrypted chats

To access all the locked chats, you will have to swipe down on the screen

Select the locked chat by tapping on it

Unlock the chat by entering phone's password or biometric information

When chats are locked, the notification content and contact are hidden. The notification will show as WhatsApp: 1 new message.



