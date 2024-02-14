How to Use Google Gemini On Your Android Phone?
14 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Google introduced its latest AI Gemini, rebranded from Google Bard.
Google Gemini takes the best of Google Assistant and bring AI superpowers on Android. Here's how to use it.
Download Gemini app from Google Play Store (Search "Gemini")
Opt-in or invite: Open the app and choose to Accept the invitation to replace Google Assistant
Get started: Open Gemini app>> Tap "Get started"
Chat or voice: Type or tap mic icon to ask questions or give prompts
Hey Google: Enable "Hey Google", to speak your queries to Google Gemini
Explore features: Create text formats or translate languages and write different tones. Gemini is now YOURS
