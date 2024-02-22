Hyper OS Rolling Out On THESE Xiaomi Phones
22 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Xiaomi's new HyperOS launched last year October 2023 in China, is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
The OS is being rolled out globally to these eligible devices. The update includes security updates and a bunch of new features integrated by HyperOS.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra (Expected launch April 2024)
Xiaomi 13 Pro (released January 2024)
Xiaomi 13 released January 2024 (India)
Xiaomi 13T Pro launched September 26, 2023 (India)
Xiaomi 13T released January 2024 (India)
Redmi Note 12 launched January 4, 2024 (India)
Redmi Note 12S released January 15, 2024 (India)
Xiaomi Pad 6 launched January 2024 (India)
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE released April 2022 (India)
Poco F5 released May 2023
