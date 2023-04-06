Apple revealed the barricade of its first brick-and-mortar store in India at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC. (Photo: Twitter/@appltrack)
06 Apr, 2023
Inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services. (Photo: Twitter/@appltrack)
06 Apr, 2023
Apple is all set to open the gates of the India retail store to the public this month. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Apr, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently that looking at the business in India, "we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed". (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Apr, 2023
Apple has set another all-time revenue record for the India market, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Apr, 2023
Apple will also possibly launch a retail store in New Delhi at a later date. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Apr, 2023
