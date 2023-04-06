First look for Apple store in Mumbai

Apple revealed the barricade of its first brick-and-mortar store in India at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC. (Photo: Twitter/@appltrack)

'Kaali Peeli' taxi art

Inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services. (Photo: Twitter/@appltrack)

Apple stores in India

Apple is all set to open the gates of the India retail store to the public this month. (Photo: Pixabay)

What Apple CEO said

Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently that looking at the business in India, "we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed". (Photo: Pixabay)

Apple market in India

Apple has set another all-time revenue record for the India market, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India. (Photo: Pixabay)

Retail store in New Delhi

Apple will also possibly launch a retail store in New Delhi at a later date. (Photo: Pixabay)

