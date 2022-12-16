The platform has created this new destination for users where they can report and resolve account access issues. Users will need to visit it on their mobile phone or desktop browser, if they are unable to log in to their account.
They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.
Then the platform will guide them through a series of steps to help regain access to their accounts. If someone has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.
The company also provides the option to choose two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account.
If a user requests support for an account without photos of themselves , the email address or phone number users used to sign up as well as the type of device they used will be requested by Meta in order to confirm the identity.
