Report at Instagram.com/hacked

The platform has created this new destination for users where they can report and resolve account access issues. Users will need to visit it on their mobile phone or desktop browser, if they are unable to log in to their account.

Jigyasa Sahay

How To Restore Account

They will be able to select if they think they have been hacked, forgot their password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if their account has been disabled.

Multiple accounts?

Then the platform will guide them through a series of steps to help regain access to their accounts. If someone has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account needs support.

Third Party Verification

The company also provides the option to choose two of your Instagram friends to verify your identity and get back into your account.

Verifying User Identity With Instagram 'Need More Help'

If a user requests support for an account without photos of themselves , the email address or phone number users used to sign up as well as the type of device they used will be requested by Meta in order to confirm the identity.

