STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone. How to Add Emoji Reaction Sticker to Stories
STEP2. Head to the camera by swiping left.
How to Add Emoji STEP3. Move to the Story tab.
STEP4. Create an Instagram story and click on the Sticker button available at the top.
STEP5. Further, click on the heart-eye emoji icon available in the sticker box.
STEP6. By default there will be only four emojis available. However, users can select the emoji from the deck of emojis by tapping on the plus icon.
STEP7. Now select the emoji for which the user wants to create a reaction sticker.
How to Add Emoji STEP8. Finally, place the emoji reaction sticker anywhere on the story and post it.
