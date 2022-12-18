How to Add Emoji Reaction Sticker to Stories

Victor Dasgupta

STEP2. Head to the camera by swiping left.

STEP3. Move to the Story tab.

STEP4. Create an Instagram story and click on the Sticker button available at the top.

STEP5. Further, click on the heart-eye emoji icon available in the sticker box.

STEP6. By default there will be only four emojis available. However, users can select the emoji from the deck of emojis by tapping on the plus icon.

STEP7. Now select the emoji for which the user wants to create a reaction sticker.

STEP8. Finally, place the emoji reaction sticker anywhere on the story and post it.

