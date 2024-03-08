Top 10 Smartwatches For Women
08 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Amazfit GTR Mini - A compact and stylish smartwatch option for women
Fossil Gen 6 - A top choice for women in 2024 with a blend of style and functionality
Garmin Vivomove - Features comprehensive fitness tracking, stress monitoring, heart rate tracking, hydration tracking, and more
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39: Features AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body, 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, and Heart Rate Monitoring in Gold Pink
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - Offers powerpack performance, style, and a range of models and colors
Google Pixel Watch 2 - Known for its design and features suitable for women
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) - Equipped with advanced features like S8 SiP processor, wireless chip, Retina LTPO OLED display, and more
Noise Vortex Plus: Offers extended warranty and various features like fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smartphone integration
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro - Stylish smartwatch with advanced features suitable for women
boAt Xtend Call Plus: Stands out as the best overall product under ₹55,000 with impressive features and functionality
