iPhone 13 Gets Big Discount On Flipkart
05 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Apple iPhone 13 is available at a massive discount of Rs 11,901 during Flipkart Summer Sale,
The Flipkart Summer Sale will continue for six more days and end on May 10.
Apple iPhone 13 is available with a starting price of Rs 57,999 on Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 13 has received a price cut of Rs 11,901 during Flipkart Summer Sale.
For Apple iPhone 13, you get bank and exchange offers as well.
There is no guarantee that this discount offer will last until the sale ends.
