iPhone 15, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro Price In India
13 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the iPhone 15 Series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch 9 Series and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen; Check price in India
Apple iPhone 15 Plus: ₹89,900
Apple iPhone 15 Pro: ₹1,34,900
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: ₹1,59,900
Apple Watch Ultra 2: ₹89,900
Apple Watch Series 9- Aluminium (Choice of GPS or GPS + Cellular): ₹41,900
Apple Watch Series 9- Stainless Steel (Comes with GPS + Cellular): ₹70,900
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB‐C Charging: ₹24,900
