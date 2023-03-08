iPhone 15 to Come With 4 Big Changes. Details Inside

Manmath Nayak

USB Type C port

Apple has plans to offer its iPhones 15 series with a USB Type C port.

MFi-certified cables

Reports suggest that Apple could restrict full advantage of USB Type-C port to MFi-certified cables that are tested by Apple itself.

No Buttons

iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons at all which would be a big design change.

Dynamic Island Feature

iPhone 15 models are expected to come with Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.

Minimal Bezels

iPhone 15 variants will have minimal bezels, which will be smaller than the previous versions.

