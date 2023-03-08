08 Mar, 2023
Apple has plans to offer its iPhones 15 series with a USB Type C port.
Reports suggest that Apple could restrict full advantage of USB Type-C port to MFi-certified cables that are tested by Apple itself.
iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could come with no buttons at all which would be a big design change.
iPhone 15 models are expected to come with Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.
iPhone 15 variants will have minimal bezels, which will be smaller than the previous versions.
