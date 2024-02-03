iPhone iOS 18 Update: 5 Exciting Feature You MUST Check Out
03 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
iOS 18, the next version of the mobile operating system from Apple, could fundamentally change how we use and interact with the iPhone.
It will be made available for the general public by the end of this year along with the launch of iPhone 16.
AI-powered Siri: Apple is speculated to supercharge Siri with ChatGPT-like generative AI capabilities(or use its own Apple AI).
App sideloading: Third party App sideloading to be introduced in Europe with the iOS 17.4 update
Third-party payment gateway:Enable a third-party payment gateway for app subscriptions, which could significantly reduce the purchase or subscription charges by up to 30 per cent.
Powerful web browsers:Allow developers to create a web browser without WebKit, a core web browser framework by Apple(Opera One AI)
Support for RCS: iMessage will finally support RCS protocol allowing users to exchange multimedia files, audio messages, and more.
