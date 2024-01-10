iPhone Update: Apple Pulls iOS 17.3 Update Hours After Release, Here Why
Apple recently released the second developer beta of iOS 17.3 for iPhones which included key upgrades.
Users who installed iOS 17.3 update complained that their phones were bricked, stuck in boot loops.
After getting complaints, Apple immediately removed iOS 17.3 update.
Additionally, the second beta for iPad, iPadOS 17.3, has also been withdrawn.
In its release, Apple requested the affected iPhone users to enter Recovery Mode and restoring a previous version of iOS or iPadOS.
This has garnered a lot of attention.
However, Apple has not rereleased the updated iOS 17.3.
