itel P40 Smartphone: Check Price, Features Here

All you need to know about thr itel P40 smartphone. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
16 Mar, 2023
itel on Thursday launched a new smartphone 'P40' with a 6000 mAh battery. (Photo Credit: itel-india.com)
16 Mar, 2023
itel P40 comes in three colour options -- Force Black, Dreamy Blue, and Luxurious Gold.(Photo Credit: itel-india.com)
16 Mar, 2023
Currently, itel P40 smartphone is priced at Rs 7,699.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
16 Mar, 2023
As per IANS report, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+IPS Water Drop full-screen display and a 5MP front camera. (Photo Credit: itel-india.com)
16 Mar, 2023
This new smartphone comes with a 12-month warranty, and a one-time screen replacement guarantee with no service cost, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted usage and seamless experiences, worry-free.(Photo Credit: itel-india.com)
16 Mar, 2023
Powered by the SC9863A chipset and operating on the Android 12 Go edition, the P40 smartphone delivers exceptional performance, ensuring fast and responsive functionality and a seamless user experience.(Photo Credit: itel-india.com)
16 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!