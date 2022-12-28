Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities.
28 Dec, 2022
Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.
28 Dec, 2022
Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad
28 Dec, 2022
Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting on Wednesday.
28 Dec, 2022
5g,airtel,jio,news,telecom
28 Dec, 2022
The company said Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.
28 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!