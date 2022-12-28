Largest Multi-State 5G Roll Out

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities.

Cities With Reliance Jio True 5 G

Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

Other Cities With Reliance Jio True 5 G

Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad

Reliance Jio 5G Plan

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting on Wednesday.

5G Premiere Operator

The company said Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Dera Bassi.

