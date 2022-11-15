The handset comes at a price of ₹10,999 and it is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India at the moment.
The Lava Blaze 5G would go on sale officially from November 15 at 12PM via Amazon.
The handset is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it was launched recently in India.
Lava Blaze 5G is announced to go on sale in India for the first time from November 15 onwards.
The Blaze 5G houses a triple rear camera setup and runs on Android 12.
