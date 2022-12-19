Lava X3 (2022) Price

The Lava X3 (2022) comes at a price of ₹6,999 for the sole variant of 3GB and 32GB storage.

19 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Lava X3 (2022) Feature

This handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM.

19 Dec, 2022

Lava X3 (2022): Display

The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz.

19 Dec, 2022

Lava X3 (2022): Optics

For optics, the handset from Lava houses a dual rear camera setup headed by an 8MP primary lens and a VGA sensor.

19 Dec, 2022

Lava X3 (2022): Camera

This smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

19 Dec, 2022

