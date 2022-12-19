The Lava X3 (2022) comes at a price of ₹6,999 for the sole variant of 3GB and 32GB storage.
This handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM.
The Lava X3 (2022) runs on Android 12 (Go edition). It sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz.
For optics, the handset from Lava houses a dual rear camera setup headed by an 8MP primary lens and a VGA sensor.
This smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.
