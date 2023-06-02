Realme is launching Realme 11 Pro on June 08 with expected price In India at Rs 21,390.
02 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
OPPO F23 Pro will be launched in June 2023 with expected price at Rs 24,999.
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be launched on June 6 2023 and expected price in India is Rs 64,999.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be launched on June 21 with expected price in India at Rs 27,999.
Vivo S16 is expected to be launched on June 21 with expected price in India at Rs 29,690.
OPPO Reno 10 to be launched on June 30 with expected price in India at Rs 41,190.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo to be launched on June 6 with expected price in India at Rs 23,990.
Realme GT Neo 5 5G is expected to be launched on June 10. With expected price in India at Rs 31,960.
