List of Upcoming Smartphones in August 2023

31 Jul, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is all set to make debut in China and will give tough competition to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are all set to make debut in August 2023 and users can anticipate powerful performance.

Realme GT 5 is likely to be launched in August 2023 which will be packed with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Infinix GT 10 Pro is all set to be launched on August 3 and is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset.

Redmi 12 5G is scheduled for its India launch on August 1 and is anticipated to feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus Open is likely to be launched in August 2023 and will come with formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

