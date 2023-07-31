List of Upcoming Smartphones in August 2023
31 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is all set to make debut in China and will give tough competition to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are all set to make debut in August 2023 and users can anticipate powerful performance.
Realme GT 5 is likely to be launched in August 2023 which will be packed with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Infinix GT 10 Pro is all set to be launched on August 3 and is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset.
Redmi 12 5G is scheduled for its India launch on August 1 and is anticipated to feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
OnePlus Open is likely to be launched in August 2023 and will come with formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
