Lord Rama And Mata Sita's Kanak Mahal – A Gift From Kaikeyi - AI Photos
30 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Kanak Bhawan is to the north-east of Ram Janam Bhumi, Ramkot, in Ayodhya.
It is believed that this Bhawan was gifted to Devi Sita by Kaikei immediately after her marriage to Lord Ram
The place was rebuiltrenovated by Vrish Bhanu Kunwari which exists even today.
Faizabad and Ayodhya are major railway stations of the district and are well connected to almost all major cities and towns.
Lucknow International Airport is the nearest Airport which is 152 Kms from Ayodhya.
By Rail route Faizabad is 128 kms. from Lucknow, 171 kms. from Gorakhpur, 157 kms
The main idols installed in the garbhgrih (sanctum), are of Lord Ram and Devi Sita.
(Source: All images are taken for Midjourney)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Snowfall At Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir And Hanuman Gadi: Check AI Imagination