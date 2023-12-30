Lord Rama And Mata Sita's Kanak Mahal – A Gift From Kaikeyi - AI Photos

30 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Kanak Bhawan is to the north-east of Ram Janam Bhumi, Ramkot, in Ayodhya.

It is believed that this Bhawan was gifted to Devi Sita by Kaikei immediately after her marriage to Lord Ram

The place was rebuiltrenovated by Vrish Bhanu Kunwari which exists even today.

Faizabad and Ayodhya are major railway stations of the district and are well connected to almost all major cities and towns.

Lucknow International Airport is the nearest Airport which is 152 Kms from Ayodhya.

By Rail route Faizabad is 128 kms. from Lucknow, 171 kms. from Gorakhpur, 157 kms

The main idols installed in the garbhgrih (sanctum), are of Lord Ram and Devi Sita. (Source: All images are taken for Midjourney)

