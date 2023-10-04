Made by Google 2023 Event: Check 7 Upcoming Google Events List
DevFest is a fantastic opportunity to meet some amazing developers and find out the latest news about how to use Google technologies.
Grow your skills like data science, machine learning, and large language models through Kaggle's exciting competitions. Explore both timely and ongoing options now.
Join the Google Singapore developer community for a day of deep dives into building solutions for Google Workspace.
Join the Google Workspace developer community at Google Bangalore for a day of deep dives into building Google Workspace solutions.
Join the Google Zurich developer community for a day of deep dives into Google Workspace products.
Join the Google Amsterdam developer community for a day of deep dives into building solutions for Google Workspace.
Participate in a hackathon to create a location-based, augmented reality (AR) experience using Geospatial Creator or a virtual, immersive experience with Photorealistic 3D Tiles.
Currently, on-demand is the developer program conducted to learn how the 12 startups in the group used cloud technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to solve challenges.
