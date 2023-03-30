Meta Verified in India: Price, Steps To Subscribe Here

30 Mar, 2023
Meta has opened the waitlist for Meta Verified, the company’s subscription plan for two of its most-popular social media apps on Instagram.
Meta Verified in India is priced at Rs 1,099 per month if you subscribe through the web.
On Android and iOS apps, subscribing to Meta Verified will set you back Rs 1,450 a month.
Subscribing to Meta Verified entitles you to a verified badge.
As of now, users can join in the waitlist to subscribe to the Meta Verified. Once approved, users should be notified to subscribe to Meta Verified.
