Meta Verified in India: Price, Steps To Subscribe Here

Victor Dasgupta

Waitlist for Meta Verified Opened

Meta has opened the waitlist for Meta Verified, the company’s subscription plan for two of its most-popular social media apps on Instagram.

Verification Cost

Meta Verified in India is priced at Rs 1,099 per month if you subscribe through the web.

For iOS Apps, Android

On Android and iOS apps, subscribing to Meta Verified will set you back Rs 1,450 a month.

Meta Badge

Subscribing to Meta Verified entitles you to a verified badge.

How to subscribe to Meta Verified

As of now, users can join in the waitlist to subscribe to the Meta Verified. Once approved, users should be notified to subscribe to Meta Verified.

