1. Brikk Lux Watch Omni - $ 109,995 - $ 114,995
27 Aug, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
2. Built-In Nico Gerard Sunrise Pinnacle - $ 112,000
3. Hoptroff Atomic Wristwatch, Platinum - $ 54,000
4. Gold Apple Watch Edition - $ 17,000
5. Samsung de Grisogono Gear S2 - $ 15,000
6. Breitling Exospace B55 - $ 8,900
7. TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 - $ 6,750
8. Montblanc Timewalker e-Strap - $ 4,000
9. Kairos Hybrid Watch - $ 2,549
10. TAG Heuer Carrera Connected - $ 1,500
