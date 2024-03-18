Motorola Edge 50 Launch: All Features - Inlist
18 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The Motorola Edge 50 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
It is anticipated to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 50x hybrid zoom.
The Edge 50 is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery capacity
It could support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
The smartphone is rumored to come with 12GB of RAM
It could sport in three Pantone-curated colors: black, purple, and white with a stone-like pattern
Could sport upto 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
