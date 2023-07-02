Motorola Razr 40 Ultra along with Razr 40 is set to launch tomorrow in India
02 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+.
Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 1.5-inch cover display.
Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
The latest smartphone will have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.
Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery
The standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.
The Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras.
Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera
