Motorola Razr 40 Ultra along with Razr 40 is set to launch tomorrow in India

02 Jul, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+.

Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 1.5-inch cover display.

Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

The latest smartphone will have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.

Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery

The standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.

The Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras.

Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera

