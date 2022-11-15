Artemis-1 Moon Mission

NASA is all set to launch ambitious Artemis-1 mission to the Moon on Wednesday from Florida, less than a week after the massive machine withstood a hurricane.

Historic Moon Mission

Named after the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, the new space program comes 50 years after humans last set foot on lunar soil.

Artemis-1 Moon Mission: Check Timing

NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Mission will be launched at 1:04 am local time (0604 GMT), with a possible launch window of two hours.

Countdown Begins

Countdown has already begun at the Kennedy Space Center, where the orange and white behemoth awaits its maiden flight.

How to Watch Live

