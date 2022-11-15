NASA is all set to launch ambitious Artemis-1 mission to the Moon on Wednesday from Florida, less than a week after the massive machine withstood a hurricane.
15 Nov, 2022
Named after the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, the new space program comes 50 years after humans last set foot on lunar soil.
15 Nov, 2022
NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Mission will be launched at 1:04 am local time (0604 GMT), with a possible launch window of two hours.
15 Nov, 2022
Countdown has already begun at the Kennedy Space Center, where the orange and white behemoth awaits its maiden flight.
15 Nov, 2022
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!