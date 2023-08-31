New Apple iPhone 15: Check Expected Features, Price
31 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Apple will launch Apple iPhone 15 during its Apple Launch Event 2023 on September 12.
The Apple Launch Event 2023 will be held with the name 'Wonderlust'.
Other iPhone 15 series that will be launched include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 15 is expected to come with 6.1-inch display but with Dynamic Island, USB-C instead of Lightning.
iPhone 15 Plus is expected to come with 6.7-inch display but with Dynamic Island, A16 processor.
iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with 6.1-inch display with ProMotion and Dynamic Island, 8GB RAM, U2 chip.
iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) is expected to come with 6.7-inch display with ProMotion and Dynamic Island.
Price details of iPhone 15 series have not been revealed by the company yet.
