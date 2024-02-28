New Google AI Features For Android Devices Here
28 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The new updates by Google are launched amid, the next OS, Android 15 preview.
The Android Auto app, once updated, will be able to automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while the user is driving.
After fusing the Gemini AI bot to the Search app, Google is ready to introduce generative AI support to Messages app on Android.
Lookout app gets new 'image captions' feature AI-generated voice descriptions of photos on websites, messenger apps and more.
Google had renamed Accessibility tools as Google Talkback
But with the new updates, Google has integrated it Google Lens, allowing users to get voice feedback from lens.
Users will now be able to add handwritten annotations from an Android phone or a tablet using a finger or any compatible stylus on Google Docs.
New Health Connect feature will be a one-stop hub to get all the health and activity data
