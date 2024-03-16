Nothing OS Features You MUST Know
16 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Hide App Icons: by accessing the "Hide app icons" setting in the home screen settings
Live Food Delivery, Ride Tracking: allowing users to monitor orders and rides from the back of the phone without unlocking it
Use Glyph as a Torch: used as a torch by long-pressing the flashlight tile, for low light alternative
Customisation: Redesigned customisation page, merging homescreen, lock screen options.
Three Finger Screenshot Gesture
The double-tap power button gesture: customize to launch any app, toggle the flashlight, and more
Glyph Timer: Quickly adjust glyph with preset timers
Improved UI Design: New Status Bar, Quick Settings
Volume Control: Adjust Ringtone Notification Separately
Lock Screen Shortcuts: Including QR Code Scanner, Do Not DIsturb and more.
New Widgets: For Pedometer, Screen Time Monitor and More.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best of Apple WatchOS Apps In 2024