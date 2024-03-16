Nothing OS Features You MUST Know

16 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Hide App Icons: by accessing the "Hide app icons" setting in the home screen settings

Live Food Delivery, Ride Tracking: allowing users to monitor orders and rides from the back of the phone without unlocking it

Use Glyph as a Torch: used as a torch by long-pressing the flashlight tile, for low light alternative

Customisation: Redesigned customisation page, merging homescreen, lock screen options.

Three Finger Screenshot Gesture

The double-tap power button gesture: customize to launch any app, toggle the flashlight, and more

Glyph Timer: Quickly adjust glyph with preset timers

Improved UI Design: New Status Bar, Quick Settings

Volume Control: Adjust Ringtone Notification Separately

Lock Screen Shortcuts: Including QR Code Scanner, Do Not DIsturb and more.

New Widgets: For Pedometer, Screen Time Monitor and More.

