OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India on February 7 and the phone will come in a classic Black colour finish.
23 Dec, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G is expected to cost less than OnePlus 10 Pro in India as the Pro version was prices at Rs 66,999.
23 Dec, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G phone will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset because this is a flagship smartphone and OnePlus is known for offering a high-end chipset.
23 Dec, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G phone will have an alert slider which will be placed on the right side of the smartphone.
23 Dec, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G phone will come with 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, which is something that the leaks have suggested.
23 Dec, 2022
OnePlus 11 5G phone will come with a higher resolution telephoto camera and use a new 50-megapixel Sony sensor.
23 Dec, 2022
