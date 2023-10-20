OnePlus on Thursday introduced its maiden foldable smartphone -- OnePlus Open.
19 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
In India, OnePlus Open can be bought for ₹139,999. Its open sale will begin from October 27.
The foldable smartphone comes in two colours -- Vulture Black and Emerald Dust.
OnePlus Open’s cover display measures 6.31 inches
The unfolded inner display is 7.82 inches
Both screens boast a 120Hz refresh rate and utilize LTPO 3.0 technology.
The 2K screen is clear and sharp, which makes it good to consume content.
The foldable smartphone has the Sony camera technology.
It features a 64MP telephoto sensor which boasts zoom capability of 0.6x to 10x.
Cover Display--6.31" 2K resolution, Super Fluid AMOLED at 1440 Hz
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Made by Google 2023 Event: Check 7 Upcoming Google Events List