OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is launching at an event at 7 PM on Tuesday.

04 Apr, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Charging support

The new OnePlus smartphone will have a faster 67W charging support.

04 Apr, 2023

Camera

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will have a new 108 MP primary camera.

04 Apr, 2023

Processor

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.

04 Apr, 2023

Display

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will boast a large 6.72-inch 120Hz display.

04 Apr, 2023

Android 13

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with Android 13 out of the box.

04 Apr, 2023

