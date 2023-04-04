OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is launching at an event at 7 PM on Tuesday.
04 Apr, 2023
The new OnePlus smartphone will have a faster 67W charging support.
04 Apr, 2023
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will have a new 108 MP primary camera.
04 Apr, 2023
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset.
04 Apr, 2023
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will boast a large 6.72-inch 120Hz display.
04 Apr, 2023
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with Android 13 out of the box.
04 Apr, 2023
