OnePlus said its new smartphone, 11 5G, and earbuds, Buds Pro 2, will be officially unveiled on February 7, 2023.
20 Dec, 2022
The launch event will represent the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand's latest products.
OnePlus said this flagship smartphone will take the brand's fast and smooth experience to all new heights.
OnePlus has designed the new earbuds to be the ideal companion for the OnePlus 11 5G.
