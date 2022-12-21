OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus said its new smartphone, 11 5G, and earbuds, Buds Pro 2, will be officially unveiled on February 7, 2023.

20 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Upgraded Technology

The launch event will represent the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand's latest products.

20 Dec, 2022

Smooth Experience

OnePlus said this flagship smartphone will take the brand's fast and smooth experience to all new heights.

20 Dec, 2022

OnePlus New Earbuds

OnePlus has designed the new earbuds to be the ideal companion for the OnePlus 11 5G.

20 Dec, 2022

Promising Earbuds

20 Dec, 2022

