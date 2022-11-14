Smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera cutout at the front, housing the selfie camera.
In the shared poster image, Oppo A1 Pro will be equipped with a dual camera setup on the back. The handset is confirmed to come with a 108MP main camera on the rear.
As per the listing, the handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor.
Oppo A1 Pro was recently spotted on benchmark website - Geekbench with model number PHQ110.
The screen will be an AMOLED one with full HD+ resolution. Oppo A1 Pro is said to come in two RAM models.
