Oppo A59 5G LAUNCHED: Price, Specifications
Much-anticipated Oppo A59 5G is launched in India.
Oppo claims that A59 5G is the most affordable 5G device under Rs 15,000 segment.
Oppo A59 is priced at Rs 14999 and it can be purchased from official Oppo store, Flipkart and Amazon.
It comes in Starry Black as well as Silk Gold colour options.
Oppo A59 features a 90Hz sunlight screen with a 720 NITS of brightness.
It has 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM for ample storage.
The smartphone is loaded with 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and an 8MP selfie lens.
