All Upcoming WhatsApp Features
04 Mar, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
WhatsApp is working on multiple new updates, set to be launched in the near future. Here is a list. (Image:WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp for iOS 24.4.74: Fixed loading strings issue.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.15: Developing feature to suggest similar channels.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.17: Developing feature to quickly share QR Code.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.19: Experimenting with new icons for overflow menu.
WhatsApp iOS beta: Introducing passkey configuration for added security.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.18: Working on chat interoperability feature.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.20: Introducing chat info screen for third-party chats.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.2: Feature to manage third-party chats, turn off chat interoperability service
WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2407.9.0: The update brings a new feature to allow some users to open separate chat windows to improve organization.
