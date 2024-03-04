All Upcoming WhatsApp Features

04 Mar, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

WhatsApp is working on multiple new updates, set to be launched in the near future. Here is a list. (Image:WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp for iOS 24.4.74: Fixed loading strings issue.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.15: Developing feature to suggest similar channels.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.17: Developing feature to quickly share QR Code.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.19: Experimenting with new icons for overflow menu.

WhatsApp iOS beta: Introducing passkey configuration for added security.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.18: Working on chat interoperability feature.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.20: Introducing chat info screen for third-party chats.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.2: Feature to manage third-party chats, turn off chat interoperability service

WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2407.9.0: The update brings a new feature to allow some users to open separate chat windows to improve organization.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000 In 2024

 Find Out More