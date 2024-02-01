Valentine Gift Ideas: Top 10 Camera Phones To Ace The Selfie Game
01 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Here are 10 smartphones(ranked by DXOMARK) with best selfie performances to capture love,memories in every frame.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Score - 149)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Score -149)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (Score - 145)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Score - 145)
Google Pixel 8 Pro (Score -145)
Huawei Mate 50 Pro (Score - 145)
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Score - 144)
Apple iPhone 14 (Score - 144)
Huawei P50 Pro (Score - 144)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Score - 142)
