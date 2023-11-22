Nowadays, smartphones are powerful enough to handle multitasking with heavy apps.
It is a known fact that the more we multitask, the quicker the battery drains.
Heavy apps put a strain on the battery's life.
To improve your smartphone's battery life, consider the following tips.
Update your phone to the latest OS version and turn off unnecessary location tracking, as it consumes a significant amount of battery.
Turn on WiFi and Bluetooth only when needed, not all the time.
Set the brightness to auto mode so that the phone can adjust it according to the ambiance.
Utilise the dark mode; it helps save battery life, and disable push notifications.
Control the device's temperature by charging it judiciously.
Opt for optimised charging for overnight support.
