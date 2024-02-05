PROTECT Your Android Phone: These 6 Harmful Apps Will Steal Your Data
05 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The VajraSpy RAT malware is known for stealing data; present in six apps available on Google Play disguised under messaging or news apps.
MeetMe messaging app was available on Play Store on 7 October, 2012
Rafaqat launched in October, 2022 was disguised under a news app.
Chit Chat is another messaging decoy app, launched March, 2023.
Quick Chat disguised as a messaging app was launched in October, 2022
Let’s Chat is disguised as another messaging app and was launched in October, 2022.
Privee Talk is also disguised as a messaging app, was launched in April, 2021.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Google Bard Now Supports THESE 9 Indian Languages