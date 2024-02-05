PROTECT Your Android Phone: These 6 Harmful Apps Will Steal Your Data

05 Feb, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

The VajraSpy RAT malware is known for stealing data; present in six apps available on Google Play disguised under messaging or news apps.

MeetMe messaging app was available on Play Store on 7 October, 2012

Rafaqat launched in October, 2022 was disguised under a news app.

Chit Chat is another messaging decoy app, launched March, 2023.

Quick Chat disguised as a messaging app was launched in October, 2022

Let’s Chat is disguised as another messaging app and was launched in October, 2022.

Privee Talk is also disguised as a messaging app, was launched in April, 2021.

