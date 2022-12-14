Realme 10 Pro Plus Goes on Sale

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has gone live on sale in India on December 14 for the first time via Flipkart.

Manmath Nayak

Available at Rs 24,999

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is offered at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant.

Flat Discount of Rs 1,000

The potential buyers can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on Relame’s official website and Flipkart on selected bank cards.

Three Colours

Both the phones -- Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are available in three colours which are Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options.

Specifications

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 2,160 Hz dimming.

Other Specifications

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

