Realme said Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ will be launched in India on December 8 at 12:30 PM.
24 Nov, 2022
The Realme 10 Pro’s price in India to fall in the sub-20K segment, while the Realme 10 Pro+ will fall in the sub-25K space.
24 Nov, 2022
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the Realme 10 Pro+ is paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The same chip was used on the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+.
24 Nov, 2022
The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card.
24 Nov, 2022
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, the Realme 10 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
24 Nov, 2022
The display of Realme 10 Pro is similarly sized to the ‘Plus’ model but uses an FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature.
24 Nov, 2022
