Redmi Note 12 series is going to launch in India on January 5 in India and Redmi Note 12 will be the cheapest model.
26 Dec, 2022
The company hasn’t revealed the price for Redmi Note 12 5G in India, however, it is fair to assume that the phone will be priced somewhere around Rs 15000.
26 Dec, 2022
Redmi Note 12 5G is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, which is similar to the Chinese model.
26 Dec, 2022
Redmi Note 12 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole notch and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
26 Dec, 2022
Interestingly, Redmi Note 12 5G will be the slimmest Redmi Note launched to date.
26 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!