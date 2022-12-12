Xiaomi on Monday announced that Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be launched in India on January 5.
Xiaomi said Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will come with a 200MP camera on the back and will be 5G enabled.
Apart from Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi may also bring Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro to India soon.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is expected to feature 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen and the display may have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is likely to have quad camera setup at the back with 200MP main sensor on the phone.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is said to house a 5,000mAh battery and may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support.
