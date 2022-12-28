Ahead of the India launch, Redmi Note 12 series special edition was announced in China. It is called Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition.
Redmi Note 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and comes in Midnight Black, Shimmer Green, and Time Blue colour options.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition price has been launched at CNY 1,699, which roughly comes around Rs 20,200.
Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at a price of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with triple rear camera system consisting of a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor.
