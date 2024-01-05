Redmi Note 13 5G LAUNCHED In India: Know Top 8 Specifications
Redmi Note 13 5G series consists of 3 smartphones - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is loaded with 6.67inch curved AMOLED display with and 1800 nits of peak brightness.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with 200MP Camera with OIS-EIS support, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset paired with the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU.
Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with the same display and cameras as the pro plus version.
The Redmi Note 13 is loaded with 108MP primary sensor camera and 2MP depth sensor camera.
