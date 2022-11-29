Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February 2023 at Galaxy Unpacked event in the US.
29 Nov, 2022
Samsung is likely to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung S23 Plus, and Samsung S23 Ultra.
29 Nov, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to be priced higher than the predecessor. While the specifications of the device are yet not known.
29 Nov, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with satellite network connectivity and is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
29 Nov, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are said to run on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.
29 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!