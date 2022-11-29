Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in Feb 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February 2023 at Galaxy Unpacked event in the US.

Manmath Nayak

Samsung to Offer 3 Smartphones

Samsung is likely to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung S23 Plus, and Samsung S23 Ultra.

High Price Range

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to be priced higher than the predecessor. While the specifications of the device are yet not known.

5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with satellite network connectivity and is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Android 13 Operating System

Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are said to run on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.

