Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow, See Pics
16 Jan, 2024
India.com News Desk
Galaxy S24: Pre-order starts Jan 17! Reserve now & get $50 off.
Free memory upgrade! Get 256GB for 128GB price (S24, S24+, Ultra).
Limited Offer on 1TB storage upgrade! Check participating retailers (S24 Ultra only).
Korea users get 1-year Samsung Care+, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Pokemon or Milk Buds case.
UK users are likely to get free Galaxy Watch 6 for all S24 models at select retailers.
Pre-order bonuses vary by market and devices for watch, earbuds, warranty, more!
Reserve device now, pre-order later by securing your spot & getting more bonuses.
Galaxy S24 launch Jan 17! Watch live from San Jose, California.
First "AI phone": What will Samsung's AI advancements bring?
Official features soon to be confirmed in the Galaxy Unpacked event!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Apple iPhone 16: Check Expected Features, Specifications