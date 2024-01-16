Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow, See Pics

16 Jan, 2024

India.com News Desk

Galaxy S24: Pre-order starts Jan 17! Reserve now & get $50 off.

Free memory upgrade! Get 256GB for 128GB price (S24, S24+, Ultra).

Limited Offer on 1TB storage upgrade! Check participating retailers (S24 Ultra only).

Korea users get 1-year Samsung Care+, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Pokemon or Milk Buds case.

UK users are likely to get free Galaxy Watch 6 for all S24 models at select retailers.

Pre-order bonuses vary by market and devices for watch, earbuds, warranty, more!

Reserve device now, pre-order later by securing your spot & getting more bonuses.

Galaxy S24 launch Jan 17! Watch live from San Jose, California.

First "AI phone": What will Samsung's AI advancements bring?

Official features soon to be confirmed in the Galaxy Unpacked event!

