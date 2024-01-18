SAMSUNG Galaxy Unpacked Event: List of Devices Launched

18 Jan, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most hyped launch with, 200MP Camera & AI Suite.

Next in line is the Galaxy S24 Plus, sporting a bigger screen and enhanced AI features.

The last in series is the Galaxy S24 with many of the Ultra features such as dynamic display, Exynos Power & AI Smarts.

Samsung's Galaxy AI was unveiled with many useful AI powered features showcased in the Galaxy Unpacked event.

It has the Live Translate feature which converts real-time conversations across languages

The Chat Assist option provides smart replies for effortless messaging

The Note Assist feature transcribes & organises notes using Galaxy AI

The ProVisual Engine uses AI-Powered technology for Photography & Video Editing

Samsung teased a sneak peek of Galaxy Ring and the future of wearables

