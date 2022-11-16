Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro can be listed as one of the most gorgeous phones in India. The unibody glass design covers the entire back, moulded to cover the camera bump.

16 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the distinct-looking smartphones you can buy.

16 Nov, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s new individual lens design, frost-finish matte back panel makes it one of the most stylish phones in India

16 Nov, 2022

​Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a distinct camera bar at the back of the smartphone

16 Nov, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Listed amongst one of the most good-looking phones, Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a new pill-shaped punch-hole design called Dynamic Island is unlike anything that we’ve see

16 Nov, 2022

