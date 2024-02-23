Samsung, OnePlus, Pixel: Latest Smartwatch Releases Of 2024
23 Feb, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
With many releases in 2024, including Amazfit Active Edge and Noise ColorFit, buyers are considering which smartwatch to buy.
Here is a list of smartwatches, including latest releases, upcoming ones and already launched, for you to watch out for.
Amazfit Active Edge priced at Rs 15,999.
OnePlus Watch 2 to be launched with rotating bezel.
Google Pixel Watch 2 is priced at Rs 39,900 in India
Noise ColorFit Macro available in India with a starting price of Rs 1,499..
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will have a 1.6-inch AMOLED display.
